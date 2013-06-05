UPDATE 1-Major Drilling Group profit drops 93 pct on mining sector woes

* Q4 EPS C$0.03 vs $0.38 a year earlier
* Revenue drops 43 percent to C$135.5 million
* Scaling back units in Tanzania, United States
June 5 Major Drilling Group International Inc
reported a 93 percent year-on-year drop in fourth
quarter earnings on Wednesday as hard-hit mining companies
canceled or delayed their exploration plans.
Earnings fell to C$2.2 million ($2.1 million), or 3 Canadian
cents a share, from C$30.7 million, or 38 Canadian cents, a year
earlier. Revenue slid 43 percent to C$135.5 million.
The company said uncertainty in the mining sector and a
shortage of funding for junior miners has cut its revenue and
boosted competition for contracts.
As a result, it is restructuring parts of its operation,
cutting an unspecified number of salaried workers and aiming to
reduce general and administrative costs by 20 percent from their
peak in the first quarter of this year.
Major Drilling, one of the world's top metal and mineral
exploration drilling companies, is a bellwether for the mining
industry, exposing industry shifts as miners ramp up exploration
programs or cut back on spending.
The company said it has decided to "significantly scale
down" operations in Tanzania, as well as its U.S. environmental
drilling operation, which is focused on monitoring water and
soil and treating groundwater. It took a C$5.4 million
restructuring charge in the fourth quarter to April 30.
In recent quarters, stagnant metal prices and rising costs
have prompted junior miners and established companies alike cut
back on exploration, hurting Major Drilling and competitors like
Boart Longyear Ltd.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 9
Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$151.8 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.