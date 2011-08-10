UPDATE 1-MakeMyTrip Q1 beats Wall Street view

BRIEF-Jingyuntong Tech's buyout fund, partners complete purchase of Holland's Nexperia
* Says its buyout fund and partners has completed purchase of Netherland's Nexperia for $2.75 billion via a consortium
* Q1 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.03
* Q1 rev up $52 mln (Follows alerts)
Aug 10 MakeMyTrip, the largest online travel booking company in India which went public a year ago, reported market-beating quarterly results on a 58 percent jump in hotels and packages revenue.
For the first quarter ended June 30, the company reported earnings of $750,916 or 2 cents a share, compared with $1.3 million, or 5 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 54 percent to $52 million versus analysts' expectations of $20.4 million. Revenue from hotels and packages business rose to $36.6 million.
Shares of the company closed at $17.75 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SEOUL, Feb 8 Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
* Says purchases equipment worth T$560.8 million ($18.03 million)