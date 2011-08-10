UPDATE 1-MakeMyTrip Q1 beats Wall Street view

* Q1 adj EPS $0.04 vs est $0.03

* Q1 rev up $52 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 MakeMyTrip, the largest online travel booking company in India which went public a year ago, reported market-beating quarterly results on a 58 percent jump in hotels and packages revenue.

For the first quarter ended June 30, the company reported earnings of $750,916 or 2 cents a share, compared with $1.3 million, or 5 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $52 million versus analysts' expectations of $20.4 million. Revenue from hotels and packages business rose to $36.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at $17.75 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)