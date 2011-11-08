UPDATE 1-MakeMyTrip Q2 tops Wall Street view

BRIEF-Asanko Gold says received permit for first phase of mine expansion
* Permitting process for first phase of expansion has now been completed
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 MakeMyTrip , the largest online travel booking company in India, reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations helped by higher sales in its air ticketing business.
The company, which went public a little more than a year ago, reported second-quarter earnings of $74,240 or roughly break even on a per share basis, compared with a loss of $1.8 million, or 7 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 4 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 3 cents a share.
Total revenue jumped 84 percent to $43.8 million. Revenue after service costs rose to $21.3 million, beating analysts' expectations of $18.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $31 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Radcom announces new chief technology officer and head of product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 6 Royal Dutch Shell is seeking to sell its stake in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), an offshore oil and gas joint venture, in what would mark the company's effective exit from Denmark, three banking sources said.