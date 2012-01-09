UPDATE 1-Mako Surgical's hip, knee replacements sales surge

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* Q4 MAKOplasty procedures up 25 pct vs. Q3
* Sees 11,000-13,000 MAKOplasty procedures in 2012
* Expects to sell 56-62 RIO systems in 2012
* Shares up as much as 14 pct
Jan 9 Mako Surgical Corp reported a strong sequential quarterly rise in hip and knee surgeries using its devices, and gave an upbeat outlook for 2012, sending its shares up as much as 14 percent on Monday.
For 2012 the orthopedic device maker said it expects 11,000 to 13,000 MAKOplasty procedures -- a procedure for total hip arthroplasty and partial knee resurfacing.
Mako also expects to sell 56 to 62 RIO systems -- a robotic-arm interactive system used for minimally invasive knee procedures -- during the year.
For the fourth quarter, Mako saw its MAKOplasty figures increase 25 percent sequentially to 2,258 procedures.
It sold 18 RIO systems in the quarter.
The Florida-based company's shares were trading up 9 percent at $31.26 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $32.90 earlier in the session.
