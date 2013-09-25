Stryker to buy Mako Surgical for $1.65 billion

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
Sept 25 Medical device maker Stryker Corp will buy smaller peer Mako Surgical Corp for about $1.65 billion to gain access to Mako's technology for robot-assisted orthopedic surgery.
Stryker will pay $30 per Mako share in cash, an 86 percent premium to Mako's Tuesday closing price.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.