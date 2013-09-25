版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三

Stryker to buy Mako Surgical for $1.65 billion

Sept 25 Medical device maker Stryker Corp will buy smaller peer Mako Surgical Corp for about $1.65 billion to gain access to Mako's technology for robot-assisted orthopedic surgery.

Stryker will pay $30 per Mako share in cash, an 86 percent premium to Mako's Tuesday closing price.
