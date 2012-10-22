版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 21:30 BJT

Malaga suspends operations at tungsten plant in Peru

Oct 22 Canadian miner Malaga Inc suspended production at its tungsten plant in Peru as power supply to its only producing mine was disrupted.

The company, which has been struggling with lower ore grade and selling prices, said there was a power outage at the Pasto Bueno mine after a hydro-electric transmission line was accidentally cut.

Repairs are expected to take four weeks and the company is maintaining the mining operations at a reduced pace.

"We intend to return to full production once we secure the necessary financing," Chief Executive Pierre Monet said.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, valued at about C$13 million, closed at 7.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐