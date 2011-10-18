World's first malaria vaccine works in major trial

* GSK shot halves risk of infection in Phase III African
study
* Risk of clinical malaria cut by 56 pct, severe malaria 47
pct
* GSK CEO says company will make no money from vaccine
By Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler
SEATTLE/LONDON, Oct 18 An experimental vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline halved the risk of African children
getting malaria in a major clinical trial, making it likely to
become the world's first shot against the deadly disease.
Final-stage trial data released on Tuesday showed it gave
protection against clinical and severe malaria in five- to
17-month-olds in Africa, where the mosquito-borne disease kills
hundreds of thousands of children a year.
"These data bring us to the cusp of having the world's first
malaria vaccine," said Andrew Witty, chief executive of the
British drugmaker that developed the vaccine along with the
non-profit PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI).
While hailing an unprecedented achievement, Witty, malaria
scientists and global health experts stressed that the vaccine
-- known as RTS,S or Mosquirix -- was no quick fix for
eradicating malaria. The new shot is less effective than others
against common infections like polio and measles.
"We would have wished that we could wipe it out, but I think
this is going to contribute to the control of malaria rather
than wiping it out," Tsiri Agbenyega, a principal investigator
in the RTS,S trials in Ghana, told Reuters at a conference in
Seattle about the disease.
Malaria is endemic in more than 100 countries worldwide and
killed around 781,000 people in 2009, according to the World
Health Organisation.
Control measures such as insecticide-treated bednets, indoor
spraying and the use of combination anti-malaria drugs have
helped cut the numbers of malaria cases and deaths significantly
in recent years, but experts say an effective vaccine is vital
to complete the fight against the disease.
The new data, presented at the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation's Malaria Forum conference in Seattle and published
simultaneously in the New England Journal of Medicine, were the
first from a final-stage Phase III clinical trial conducted at
11 trial sites in seven countries across sub-Saharan Africa.
The trial is still going on, but researchers who analysed
data from the first 6,000 children found that after 12 months of
follow-up, three doses of RTS,S reduced the risk of children
experiencing clinical malaria and severe malaria by 56 percent
and 47 percent respectively.
"We are very happy with the results. We have never been
closer to having a successful malaria vaccine," said Christian
Loucq, director of PATH MVI, who was at the Seattle conference.
Loucq added that widespread use of insecticide-treated
bednets in the trial -- by 75 percent of people taking part --
showed that RTS,S can provide significant protection on top of
other existing malaria control methods.
Results in babies aged six to 12 weeks are expected in a
year's time and, if all goes well, GSK believes the vaccine
could reach the market in 2015.
Getting it to the African infants that need it will take a
concerted effort from international funders, such as the Gates
Foundation that helped pay for the research. Health experts say
it must be cheap enough to be cost-effective.
Witty declined to say if a course of three shots would cost
under $10 but told reporters RTS,S would be priced as low as
possible. The company has previously said it will charge only
the cost of manufacture plus a 5 percent mark-up, which will be
reinvested into tropical disease research.
"We are not going to make any money from this project,"
Witty said.
PARASITE IN SALIVA
Malaria is caused by a parasite carried in the saliva of
mosquitoes. The RTS,S vaccine is designed to kick in when the
parasite enters the human bloodstream after a mosquito bite. By
stimulating an immune response, it can prevent the parasite from
maturing and multiplying in the liver.
Without that immune response, the parasite gets back into
the bloodstream and infects red blood cells, leading to fever,
body aches and in some cases death.
RTS,S's co-inventor Joe Cohen said the data were robust and
consistent with earlier trials which also showed around 50
percent efficacy. Side effects, including fever and
injection-site swelling, were similar in children given RTS,S
and a control vaccine.
After working for 24 years on developing the shot, he said
he was "very proud of what we have achieved".
Some external commentators were cautious about the vaccine's
potential -- health experts normally like to see a success rate
of 80 percent plus in a vaccine -- but said it was an important
development that should save many lives.
"We're probably not there yet, but this is a really
important advance in science," Peter Agre, director of the John
Hopkins Malaria Research Institute and a former Nobel prize
winner, told Reuters at the Seattle Malaria Forum.
