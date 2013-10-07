GSK aims to market world's first malaria vaccine

* RTS,S vaccine designed for use in African babies, children
LONDON, Oct 8 British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
will seek marketing approval for the world's first
malaria vaccine next year after trial data showed the shot
significantly cut cases of the disease in African children.
The vaccine known as RTS,S was found, after 18 months of
follow-up, to have almost halved the number of malaria cases in
young children in the trial, and to have reduced by around a
quarter the number of malaria cases in infants.
"Based on these data, GSK now intends to submit, in 2014, a
regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA),"
GSK, which has been developing the vaccine for three decades,
said in a statement.
It added that the United Nations health agency, the
Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO), has indicated it
may recommend use of the RTS,S vaccine from as early as 2015 if
EMA drugs regulators back its licence application.
Malaria, a mosquito-borne parasitic disease, kills hundreds
of thousands of people a year, mainly babies in the poorest
parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and scientists say an effective
vaccine is key to attempts to eradicate it.
Yet hopes that RTS,S would be the final answer were dampened
last year when results from a final-stage trial with 6,537
babies aged six to 12 weeks showed the shot provided only modest
protection, reducing episodes of the disease by 30 percent
compared to immunisation with a control vaccine.
MALARIA CASES FILL HOSPITAL WARDS
Tuesday's latest readout from the malaria trial, which is
Africa's largest ever clinical trial involving almost 15,500
children in seven countries, were presented at a medical meeting
in Durban, South Africa.
GSK is developing RTS,S with the non-profit PATH Malaria
Vaccine Initiative (MVI), with grant funding from the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation to MVI.
"Many millions of malaria cases fill the wards of our
hospitals. Progress is being made with bed nets and other
measures, but we need more tools to battle this terrible
disease," said Halidou Tinto, a lead investigator on the RTS,S
trial from Burkina Faso.
Previous data sets released from earlier parts of the trial
showed the vaccine's efficacy was 65 percent in babies analysed
six months after vaccination, and only around 50 percent in five
to 17 month-olds.
And further data released earlier this year found RTS,S's
effectiveness wanes over time, with the shot protecting only
16.8 percent of children over four years.
Despite these drawbacks, David Kaslow, vice president of
product development at PATH, said RTS,S would serve as a useful
additional tool alongside other malaria control measures such as
mosquito nets, insecticides and anti-malaria drugs.
"Given the huge disease burden of malaria among African
children, we cannot ignore what these latest results tell us
about the potential for RTS,S to have a measurable and
significant impact on the health of millions of young children
in Africa," he said in a statement.
"This trial continues to show that a malaria vaccine could
potentially bring an important additional benefit beyond that
provided by the tools already in use."
If approved, the vaccine is unlikely to be anything other
than neutral for GSK's bottom line. GSK has promised that if
RTS,S is given the market go-ahead, it will be priced at cost of
manufacture plus a 5 percent margin, and the margin would be
reinvested in malaria research.
