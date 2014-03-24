Top U.S. search plane unable to find objects spotted by Chinese - AMSA

BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics announces new data from phase 2 study
* Bellerophon therapeutics - announced new data from phase 2 study evaluating use of inopulse in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients with pulmonary hypertension
SYDNEY, March 24 Australian authorities said a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, the most advanced search aircraft in the world, had been unable to find objects spotted earlier on Monday by a Chinese aircraft hunting for clues to the missing Malaysia jet in the Indian Ocean.
"A US Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft was tasked to investigate reported object sightings by the Chinese aircraft made at 33,000 ft," an AMSA spokeswoman said in an emailed response to Reuters.
"The objects were spotted by the Chinese aircraft as it was heading back to Perth. Drift modelling was undertaken on the sighting. The P-8 was unable to relocate the reported objects."
The Chinese Ilyushin IL-76 aircraft spotted two "relatively big" floating objects and several smaller white ones dispersed over several kilometers, the Xinhua news agency reported earlier. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)
May 1 Home Capital Group Inc, Canada's biggest non-bank mortgage lender, said the balance in its high-interest savings accounts is expected to slump to about C$391 million ($286 million) on Monday, from C$1.4 billion a week ago.
* Tenneco inc- in q2, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 5% on a constant currency basis