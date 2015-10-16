CORRECTED-U.S. gov't reviews Goldman Sachs as part of broad 1MDB probe

(In 5th paragraph of Oct. 15 item, corrects to clarify that
investigators are probing a $700 million payment, but the
origins of the money are not known)
By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The U.S. government is
reviewing Goldman Sachs' business relationship with
Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund as part of a broader,
wide-ranging investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB), an FBI spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.
U.S. law enforcement sources are "aware of Goldman's
possible involvement" in investments with the fund, the
spokeswoman said. She added that the bureau has "yet to
determine if the matter will become the focus of any
investigation into the 1MDB scandal."
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment when asked
about the FBI's review on Thursday.
The review into Goldman's ties with the fund marks the
latest development in a wide-ranging global investigation across
three continents into possible corruption and money-laundering.
Investigators are probing a $700 million payment in a bank
account tied to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, the Wall
Street Journal previously reported.
Najib also acts as finance minister in Malaysia and chairs
1MDB's advisory board.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing or taking any money for
personal gain.
An FBI squad which specializes in "international
kleptocracy" is leading the bureau's inquiries, a source
familiar with the matter said.
Earlier this summer, Reuters reported that Malaysian
anti-corruption officials paid a visit to the local Goldman
Sachs office as part of its review into 1MDB.
The bank has come under fire for the fees it charged for
helping 1MDB raise funds through bond offerings. The fund has
since racked up large debts that now total about 42 billion
ringgit ($11.5 billion).
Goldman earned roughly $590 million in fees, commissions and
expenses from underwriting the bonds, a person familiar with the
situation previously told Reuters.
Goldman's profit on the 1MDB bonds came from the private
nature of the deals, and the risk the bank took in buying some
of these bonds and then selling them to clients.
The FBI's review into Goldman Sachs and its connections to
1MDB was first reported on Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Editing by
Chris Reese)