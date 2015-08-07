UPDATE 1-Malaysia officials visit Goldman office as part of 1MDB probe -sources

(Adds background on 1MDB, Goldman Sachs business standards,
analyst commentary)
By Praveen Menon, Saeed Azhar and Olivia Oran
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK Aug 7 Malaysian
anti-corruption officials investigating state investor 1MDB for
alleged graft visited the local office of Goldman Sachs
last month seeking documents relating to the state firm, two
people familiar with the visit said.
The scandal engulfing indebted 1MDB has triggered a
political crisis for Prime Minister Najib Razak, who oversees
the fund, and has contributed to the ringgit's fall to a 17-year
low against the U.S. dollar.
One of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials visited
Goldman Sach's office in Kuala Lumpur on July 8, the same day
the anti-graft authority visited the offices of 1MDB.
"1MDB is the subject of investigations, not Goldman Sachs,"
this source said.
Goldman Sachs is working with the MACC on its request, this
source said without providing more details.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
The U.S. investment bank has come under fire in the
Malaysian media and among opposition politicians because of the
fees it earned helping 1MDB rack up large debts.
Goldman Sachs helped 1MDB raise $6.5 billion in three bond
deals in 2012 and 2013, earning itself roughly $590 million in
fees, commissions and expenses, a person familiar with the
situation said.
Goldman was able to book big fees because the deals were
private placements and Goldman bought some of the bonds itself
before selling them, debt bankers familiar with the bonds said.
But it made a lot more on the bonds, around 9 percent of the
total, than the more typical 1 percent that is usually charged
for arranging bonds.
Now burdened by more than $11 billion of debt including
various bonds, 1MDB is now seeking to offload assets parked
under its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, and sell
developmental rights in its high-profile property projects.
Investigators in Malaysia have been probing the management
of the fund, including allegations that nearly $700 million was
channeled from 1MDB to the prime minister's bank accounts.
Najib, who also acts as finance minister in Malaysia and
chairs 1MDB's advisory board, has denied taking any money for
personal gain and last week the anti-corruption commission said
the funds were from a donation, not from 1MDB, without
elaborating on who the donor was.
The scandal is exactly the sort of thing Goldman has been
trying to avoid since overhauling its approval process for
transactions in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Banks typically put increased scrutiny on deals where there
may be reputational risk as well as financial risk, such as when
dealing with governments and tycoons.
"Goldman should be the first to realize that if something
seems to be too good to be true and the fees are that high, they
should look for a problem," said Nell Minow, vice chair of
ValueEdge Advisors, which provides corporate governance advice
to institutional investors. "They have some real risk here."
(Editing by Lisa Jucca, Susan Thomas, Carmel Crimmins and
Bernard Orr)