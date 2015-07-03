UPDATE 5-Malaysia's PM denies fraud, says ex-PM Mahathir foments crisis

* Najib denies talking funds from 1MDB for personal gain
* Says Mahathir behind the latest corruption allegations
* 1MDB says never provided funds to Prime Minister Najib
* Opposition calls on Najib to take leave of absence
By Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak on Friday denied taking money from state fund 1MDB
or any other entity for personal gain, after a media report said
investigators traced nearly $700 million to bank accounts that
were allegedly in his name.
The Wall Street Journal's report, if true, would be the
first time the beleaguered prime minister has been directly
linked to accusations of corruption surrounding the fund.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Najib blamed former prime minister and Mahathir Mohamad, a
past ally, of being behind the latest corruption allegations,
which he described as a lie and said the allegations began when
he refused to implement Mahathir's personal demands.
Mahathir was not immediately available for comment.
"Let me be very clear: I have never taken funds for personal
gain as alleged by my political opponents - whether from 1MDB,
SRC International or other entities, as these companies have
confirmed," Najib wrote on his Facebook page and on Twitter.
He said he believed that Mahathir was working with "foreign
nationals" to promulgate "this latest lie" and warned that those
continuing to mount these attacks should be prepared to face the
consequences of their actions.
Mahathir, who was once Najib's patron and remains highly
influential, has become Najib's fiercest critic and has called
for him to step down over the 1MDB furore.
Malaysia's longest-serving prime minister, Mahathir withdrew
his support for Najib after the Barisan Nasional coalition fell
short of a majority in 2013 elections but retained power.
In a blog released late in the day, Mahathir made no mention
of the Wall Street Journal report and instead made allegations
about people in power dodging taxes.
The PM's office said earlier in the day that the allegations
were part of a "continuation of political sabotage".
PM ALREADY ON BACK FOOT
Najib, the son of a former primer minister, has been
weakened by accusations of graft and mismanagement from the
opposition and from within his own party.
Now in his second term, the premier has also been under
pressure over his management of the economy and a scandal over
the murder of a Mongolian model nine years ago.
He says he had nothing to do with the murder of Altantuya
Shaariibuu, and two officers who were part of Najib's security
detail at the time were found guilty of her murder.
However, Najib retains support within the long-ruling BN
coalition and from within his party, the United Malays National
Organisation (UMNO).
"If they (the Wall Street Journal) were dead serious about
the authenticity, the reports should have named the sources,"
Abdul Rahman Dahlan, the minister for Urban Wellbeing, Housing
and Local Government, said in a Tweet.
1MDB has faced a storm of criticism over its debt of nearly
$11.6 billion and financial mismanagement. Najib chairs the
fund's advisory board.
The Wall Street Journal, citing documents from a government
probe, said there were five deposits into Najib's account.
The two largest transactions, worth $620 million and $61
million, through a chain of companies linked to 1MDB were done
in March 2013 during the election campaign, it said.
The fund is facing separate investigations by the country's
central bank, auditor-general, police and the parliament's
Public Accounts Committee.
1MDB described the allegations as "unsubstantiated" and said
it had never provided any funds to the prime minister.
"To suggest otherwise, as some media outlets have done, is
highly irresponsible and a deliberate attempt to undermine the
company," the fund said in a statement.
Najib has previously denied any wrongdoing in connection
with 1MDB and has accused opponents of spreading misinformation.
Two opposition groups, the Democratic Action Party and the
People's Justice Party (PKR), said Najib should take leave to
allow a proper investigation into the allegations.
"In order to protect whistleblowers and allow a free and
independent investigation, he cannot hold the post of prime
minister," PKR lawmaker Tian Chua said.
"He must set himself aside; it would show that he is
confident of his innocence. If he refuses, there will be
suspicion that someone is trying to cook the books."
