Malaysian investigators say looking into PM's wife bank account

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian investigators
are looking into bank transactions by the prime minister's wife,
a statement by a special task force said on Friday, following
media reports that large sums of cash were deposited into her
account.
"The task force knew about this (transactions into Rosmah
Mansor's bank account) before the (media) expose and an
investigation is being conducted," said the task force probing
allegations of misappropriation of funds from state investment
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Activist website Sarawak Report said in a story on Thursday
that 2 million ringgit ($523,000) in cash had been deposited
into Rosmah's account in Affin Bank Bhd earlier this
year.
An Affin Bank spokesperson said it is unable to comment or
disclose information in relation to the bank's customers and
accounts.
Rosmah's spokesman declined immediate comment.
Last week the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits into personal bank accounts belonging to Prime
Minister Najib Razak, according to documents from the probe.
1MDB's office was raided on Wednesday, while on Thursday an
interim report on 1MDB by the national auditor was handed over
to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.
($1 = 3.7925 ringgit)
