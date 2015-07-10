UPDATE 1-Malaysian investigators looking into bank account of PM's wife

(Adds comments from Rosmah's statement)
KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian investigators
are looking into bank transactions by the prime minister's wife,
a special task force said on Friday, following media reports
that large sums of cash were deposited into her account.
"The task force knew about this before the expose and an
investigation is being conducted," a statement from the task
force probing allegations of misappropriation of funds from
state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd
(1MDB) said.
Activist website Sarawak Report said in a story on Thursday
that 2 million ringgit ($523,000) in cash had been deposited
into wife Rosmah Mansor's account in Affin Bank Bhd
earlier this year.
A law firm acting on behalf of Rosmah rejected
Sarawak Report's allegations as false and menacing.
"My client has not committed any criminal offence or any
misappropriation of funds and strongly denies any links to the
funds being from 1MDB," the law firm Messrs Noorhajran Mohd Noor
said in a statement late on Friday.
"The report is deemed to be indecent, menacing, false, and
is intended to annoy or harass my client."
An Affin Bank spokesman said it was unable to comment or
disclose information in relation to the bank's customers and
accounts.
1MDB, with debts of more than $11 billion, is being
investigated by authorities for financial mismanagement and
graft. The state-owned firm's advisory board is chaired by Prime
Minister Najib Razak.
Last week the Wall Street Journal reported that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits into personal bank accounts belonging Najib,
according to documents from the probe.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office. 1MDB has denied transferring funds to
Najib.
An interim report by the Malaysian government into 1MDB
found nothing suspicious after vetting its accounts, a
parliamentary committee said on Thursday.
($1 = 3.7925 ringgit)
(Reporting by Trinna Leong and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by
Alison Williams)