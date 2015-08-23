Malaysia's debt-laden 1MDB says not contacted by Swiss

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysia's debt-laden state
fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Sunday
it has not been contacted by Swiss authorities but is ready to
assist in any investigation if approached.
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General on Friday said
it had opened criminal proceedings relating to 1MDB, which
involved "suspected corruption of public foreign officials,
dishonest management of public interests and money laundering".
"We remain committed to fully cooperate with all lawful
authorities that are currently investigating 1MDB," 1MDB said in
a short written statement.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion
debt and is being examined by authorities investigating
accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.
Najib is trying to reassert his leadership over his
government and a stumbling economy following severe criticism
after being embroiled in the 1MDB scandal.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that investigators
looking into 1MDB found that nearly $700 million was deposited
into Najib's private bank account. Reuters has not verified the
report.
The anti-graft agency has since verified the funds were a
donation from the Middle East. It said on Aug. 3 that it would
ask Najib to explain why the donation was deposited into his
private account.
Najib has denied wrongdoing and said he did not take any
money for personal gain.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Nick Macfie)