Malaysia's attorney general denies new task force is to investigate 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysia's attorney general
has denied reports that a new task force would be investigating
troubled state fund 1MDB, saying the new body was just a
"rebranding" of an existing team that focuses on crimes such as
tax evasion and illegal fund flows.
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), whose
advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak, has
been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion in debt and is
the subject of multiple investigations amid allegations of
financial mismanagement and graft.
Local media said last week a new task force would look into
1MDB and would exclude the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission
(MACC), which has been carrying out its own investigation.
But the attorney general's office said in a statement that
the rebranded National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team, which
includes staff from the MACC, was "not in any way involved with
any investigations involving 1MDB and its related companies".
The Wall Street Journal reported in July that investigators
looking into 1MDB had found that about $670 million was
deposited into Najib's private bank account. Reuters has not
verified the report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain said the
allegations are part of a malicious campaign to force him out of
office.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency has since said the funds were a
donation from the Middle East.
Malaysia's central bank has completed an investigation into
1MDB but declined to disclose details.
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said on Friday
it has opened criminal proceedings against two entities of 1MDB
as well as against an unknown person. 1MDB said on Sunday it has
not been contacted by Swiss authorities.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)