Malaysia PM critic says prevented from travelling to US to lodge 1MDB complaint

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 A former senior member of
Malaysia's ruling party said authorities prevented him from
boarding a flight on Friday bound for New York, where he planned
to lodge a complaint with police against indebted state investor
1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Khairuddin Abu Hassan has already lodged complaints in
Switzerland and Hong Kong regarding banking activity involving
1MDB, which has been linked to various individuals under
investigation in Switzerland for suspected corruption.
Khairuddin said on his official Facebook page that
immigration officials prevented him from leaving on orders from
Malaysian police, who later asked him to report to Kuala
Lumpur's police headquarters at 11 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
"Just now when I asked during a conversation with the
investigating officer, he confirmed that I will be questioned by
the police for handing in evidence related to the 1MDB scandal
to the Swiss Attorney-General's chambers!!" Khairuddin wrote.
Khairuddin, immigration authorities and the police did not
respond to telephone calls and emails seeking comment. 1MDB
declined to comment.
In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that 1MDB
transferred $700 million dollars into bank accounts of Prime
Minister Najib Razak. Najib, who chairs 1MDB's advisory board,
denied taking money from 1MDB for personal gain.
The country's anti-graft agency declared the funds a
donation, while the prime minister has faced anti-government
protests and calls to step down.
In February, Najib's United Malays National Organisation
ousted Khairuddin from the party after he was declared bankrupt.
Khairuddin has since travelled to several countries to campaign
against Najib and 1MDB, which has more than $11 billion in debt.
Khairuddin is not the first person to say he had been
prevented from leaving the country.
In July, opposition lawmakers Tony Pua and Rafizi Ramli who
had been critical of 1MDB said they had been barred without
reason from travelling.
On Tuesday, Switzerland's federal prosecutor said Malaysia
had agreed to arrange for Swiss officials to interview witnesses
in their investigation of alleged money laundering and
corruption related to 1MDB.
