FBI launches investigation into Malaysian state fund 1MDB - WSJ

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 The U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into
allegations of money-laundering at troubled Malaysian state fund
1MDB, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing an
unidentified source.
The scope of the investigation into the debt-laden 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB) was not clear, said the newspaper,
which cited "a person familiar with the matter".
Neither the FBI nor 1MDB responded to a request for comment.
The reported FBI investigation comes shortly after a former
member of Malaysia's ruling party was arrested just before
travelling to the United States where he planned to make a
police complaint and urge U.S. authorities to look into the
allegations of money-laundering at 1MDB.
1MDB's advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister Najib
Razak. The fund has been dogged by controversy over its $11
billion debt and alleged financial mismanagement.
A series of international investigations are underway as the
scandal surrounding the fund widens.
Swiss authorities said this month they had frozen funds in
Swiss banks amid investigations into 1MDB. Hong Kong authorities
also said they were investigating a complaint related to the
firm.
The WSJ had reported in July that investigators looking into
1MDB had found that nearly $700 million was transferred into the
personal bank account of Najib.
The prime minister has denied taking money from 1MDB or
anywhere else for personal gain.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency declared the funds a donation.
Najib has faced unprecedented criticism from within his
ruling party, in particular form veteran former Prime Minister
Mahathir Mohamad, who has called on Najib to step down.
Both anti-government and pro-government protesters have
taken to the streets in recent weeks, raising concern about
political stability.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Robert Birsel)