Malaysia 1MDB plans January meetings with cornerstones for $3 bln energy IPO-sources

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 Heavily indebted 1Malaysia
Development Bhd is planning meetings in January with
potential cornerstone investors for the $3 billion IPO of its
power business 1MDB Energy, said sources familiar with the
matter.
The initial public offering is aimed at helping the state
investor, known as 1MDB, reduce a debt burden that exceeds $11
billion. Plans for the sale had been delayed several times,
bankers say, due to a longer-than-expected due diligence process
and debt refinancing negotiations.
Raising $3 billion could place the 1MDB Energy IPO as
Southeast Asia's fifth-biggest listing ever, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"They are planning to go all the way out to even London and
New York to meet investors," said one of the sources on
Wednesday, adding that there is no minimum investment threshold
for cornerstones.
The investors that 1MDB plans to approach include Malaysia's
pilgrim fund and foreign investors such as Blackrock Inc
, Aberdeen Asset Management and Abu Dhabi fund
Mubadala, according to the sources.
1MDB officials declined to comment.
Almost half of the IPO offer will be allocated to
institutional investors including cornerstones, the sources
added.
"Book-building will come thereafter, in January or
February," one of the sources said.
The company has already hired Deutsche Bank and
Maybank as joint global coordinators. Goldman Sachs
is the main adviser for the IPO while Ambank
and Maybank are also advising.
1MDB Energy owns a total of 16 power and desalination plants
in Malaysia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the
United Arab Emirates with a combined power generation capacity
of 5,570 megawatts.
1MDB, a cross between a sovereign wealth fund and a private
investment vehicle, is chaired by Prime Minister Najib Razak.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Additional Reporting by
S.Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Ryan Woo)