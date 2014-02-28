Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists banks to pitch for $2 bln IPO -sources

GM quarterly profit jumps on strong U.S. truck, crossover sales
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting.
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Feb 28 State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has shortlisted at least six investment banks to make final presentations for its planned IPO of its power assets, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The banks are expected to make their underwriting pitches in early March, the people said.
CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Maybank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are among the banks invited for the so-called beauty parade, they said.
The list of banks has been whittled down after a dozen banks made proposals in the initial stage of the process in January, they said.
Representatives for the banks and 1MDB were not immediately available for comment.
DETROIT, April 28 General Motors Co on Friday reported a jump in quarterly net profit driven by strong sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States and cost cutting.
April 28 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited the first-quarter report on gross domestic product, while assessing quarterly earnings.
* Cempra reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update