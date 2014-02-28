版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 12:55 BJT

Malaysia's 1MDB shortlists banks to pitch for $2 bln IPO -sources

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Feb 28 State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has shortlisted at least six investment banks to make final presentations for its planned IPO of its power assets, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The banks are expected to make their underwriting pitches in early March, the people said.

CIMB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Maybank, Morgan Stanley and UBS are among the banks invited for the so-called beauty parade, they said.

The list of banks has been whittled down after a dozen banks made proposals in the initial stage of the process in January, they said.

Representatives for the banks and 1MDB were not immediately available for comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐