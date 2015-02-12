Malaysian billionaire set to pay 1MDB loan ahead of deadline -sources

| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 12 Malaysian billionaire
Ananda Krishnan is preparing to settle a $550 million loan owed
by troubled state fund 1MDB, four sources familiar with the
matter said - a last-minute reprieve for the fund whose debt
woes are pressuring the ringgit and the country's sovereign
credit rating.
The development fund, which owns a large portfolio of power
plants, has missed payments on the bridge loan that was due
end-December and its lenders were keen to see it paid before
they had to write it down in first-quarter earnings, bankers
said.
Local media have reported that the final deadline was Feb.
18.
Ananda, who sold his collection of power plants to 1MDB
, has been in talks with 1MDB to become a cornerstone
investor in the long-delayed $3 billion listing of its power
assets.
The 2 billion ringgit loan is owed to the country's largest
bank, Malayan Banking Bhd, and smaller lender RHB
Capital Bhd, and was guaranteed by Ananda's company
Usaha Tegas, people with knowledge of the talks said.
"The banks already know Ananda is payingeverything is in
process," said one of the sources.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are
private. The banks did not respond to a request for comment.
1MDB declined to comment and Usaha Tegas could not immediately
be reached for a comment.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has some $11.6 billion in total debt.
($1 = 3.6175 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon, additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)