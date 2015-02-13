Malaysia's 1MDB says has settled 2 billion ringgit loan

KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Malaysian state fund 1MDB has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($558.97 million) loan it owed to local banks, its executive director Arul Kanda said on Friday.

"The loan was settled in advance of the due date, per the terms of the loan facility agreement," Kanda said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The loan was owed to largest bank Malayan Banking Bhd , smaller lender RHB Capital Bhd and others. The fund was given a final deadline to repay the loan of Feb. 18, local media had reported. ($1 = 3.5780 ringgit) (Reporting By Praveen Menon and Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)