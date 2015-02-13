UPDATE 1-Malaysia's 1MDB says has settled 2 billion ringgit loan

(adds history, context)
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 13 Malaysian state fund 1MDB
has settled in full a 2 billion ringgit ($559 million) loan it
owed local banks, its executive director Arul Kanda said on
Friday.
"The loan was settled in advance of the due date, per the
terms of the loan facility agreement," Kanda said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
The loan repayment should ease pressure on the ringgit and
Malaysia's credit outlook. The intensification of 1MDB's
troubles has increasingly been cited as a factor affecting
Malaysia's longer-term economic outlook.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, has amassed $11.6 billion in debt as it built up a
large portfolio of power plants.
Long dogged by controversy over its debt 1MDB's woes
increased when it missed payments on a bridge loan that was
originally due at the end of December. The fund was given a
final deadline of Feb. 18 to pay the loan, local media reported.
"With the settlement of this loan, I reaffirm 1MDB's
commitment to continue meeting all our debt obligations as they
become due," said Kanda.
The loan was owed to the country's largest bank Malayan
Banking Bhd, smaller lender RHB Capital Bhd
and others.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Malaysian billionaire
Ananda Krishnan was preparing to settle the $550 million loan
owed by 1MDB in a reprieve for the fund.
The fund appointed a new CEO in January and announced plans
for a strategic review. It is also looking at selling some of
its property assets, people familiar with the matter have told
Reuters.
($1 = 3.5780 ringgit)
(Reporting By Praveen Menon and Yantoultra Ngui; Writing By
Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Clarke)