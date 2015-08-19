Switzerland's FINMA looking into possible Swiss connection to 1MDB

ZURICH Aug 19 Swiss financial regulator FINMA
is checking with some of the country's banks on whether they
carried out business with Malaysia's troubled state investment
fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, was the subject of a probe by Malaysia's central
bank which was completed earlier this month. The fund has been
dogged by controversy over its $11 billion debt and alleged
financial mismanagement.
The Wall Street Journal reported in July that investigators
looking into 1MDB had traced nearly $700 million that moved from
an account at Swiss-based Falcon Private Bank in Singapore into
accounts in Malaysia they believed belonged to the prime
minister.
Falcon has said previously it was in contact with the
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and would be fully
transparent with the authorities.
"FINMA is in contact with several banks about this matter,"
the spokesman said. "In the framework of our supervisory role,
we are clarifying whether and to what extent banks are involved
and how the terms of Swiss regulatory law were implemented."
The regulator would not comment on the details of its
supervisory activity or on individual names it was looking into,
the spokesman added.
Earlier this year, MAS also said it was in touch with
Malaysian regulators after Malaysia's government said 1MDB had
redeemed $1.1 billion from the Cayman Islands and parked it in
the Singapore unit of Swiss private bank BSI.
Representatives for Falcon and BSI did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the FINMA spokesman's
remarks.
