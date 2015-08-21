UPDATE 1-Swiss open criminal proceedings linked to Malaysia's 1MDB

(Adds fund's connection to Malaysian prime minister, reference
to MROS)
ZURICH Aug 21 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) has opened criminal proceedings relating
to Malaysia's troubled state investment fund 1Malaysia
Development Berhad (1MDB), a spokesman said on Friday.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, is being examined by Malaysian authorities
investigating accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.
The fund has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion
debt and alleged financial mismanagement.
"The Office of the Attorney General confirms that, on Aug.
14 2015, it opened a criminal procedure against two entities of
1MDB as well as against an unknown person," the OAG spokesman
said in an email.
The case involved "suspected corruption of public foreign
officials, dishonest management of public interests and money
laundering", he said.
The criminal proceedings follow two communications from the
Money Laundering Reporting Office Switzerland (MROS) the
spokesman added.
News of the investigation was first reported by Swiss
newspaper Le Temps.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it was
checking with some of the country's banks whether they carried
out business with 1MDB.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)