Swiss 1MDB probe focuses on two executives, unknown persons

ZURICH Aug 24 Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) has opened a criminal proceeding against
two executives and unknown persons from Malaysia's troubled
state investment fund for suspected corruption and money
laundering, it said on Monday.
In a statement, the OAG clarified the nature of its
investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which
was first made public on Friday.
The proceeding has been initiated because of suspected
corruption of foreign officials, suspected misconduct in public
office and suspected money laundering, the OAG said.
Under Swiss law, authorities say they are looking into
unknown persons when they are still unsure about who was
involved.
1MDB, whose advisory board is chaired by Prime Minister
Najib Razak, is being examined by Malaysian authorities
investigating accusations of financial mismanagement and graft.
The fund has been dogged by controversy over its $11 billion
debt and alleged financial mismanagement.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA had also said last week it
was checking with some Swiss banks whether they have carried out
business with 1MDB.
1MDB said on Sunday it had not been contacted by Swiss
authorities but was ready to assist in any investigation if
approached.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)