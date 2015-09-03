RPT-UPDATE 1-Swiss freeze millions amid investigations of Malaysian fund

(Repeats story moved late on Wednesday with no changes)
ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss authorities said on
Wednesday they had frozen funds in Swiss banks amid
investigations of Malaysia's troubled state investment fund,
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), on suspicion of corruption
and money laundering.
Both Swiss and Malaysian authorities are conducting
inquiries concerning the fund, whose advisory board is chaired
by Prime Minister Najib Razak. The fund has been dogged by
controversy over its $11 billion debt and alleged financial
mismanagement.
"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has
frozen assets amounting to several tens of millions of U.S.
dollars on Swiss bank accounts," an OAG spokeswoman said by
email in response to an enquiry.
"At this early stage of the procedure, the OAG is analysing
and consolidating evidence. The OAG is already in contact with
the Malaysian authorities. International cooperation with
foreign countries, in particular with Malaysia, will probably be
necessary to establish the facts," she said.
In Malaysia, 1MDB noted the report and said in a statement:
"As far as 1MDB is aware, none of the company's bank accounts
have been frozen. 1MDB is in the process of developing a better
understanding of the on-going investigations in Switzerland so
the company can cooperate to its fullest extent."
Swiss financial regulator FINMA has also said it was
checking with some Swiss banks on whether they have done
business with 1MDB.
Malaysia's attorney general last month denied reports that a
new task force would investigate 1MDB, saying the new body was
just a "rebranding" of an existing team that focuses on crimes
such as tax evasion and illegal fund flows.
The OAG last month opened criminal proceedings against two
executives of 1MDB as well as against unknown persons on
suspicion of corruption of foreign officials, misconduct in
public office and money laundering.
"The proceedings are based on two notifications of
suspicious transaction reports by the Swiss financial
intelligence unit MROS," the OAG statement said.
FINMA declined comment on the status of its inquiries.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, additional reporting by Oliver
Hirt in Zurich and Yantoultra Ngui in Malaysia, Writing by
Michael Shields; Editing by Kevin Liffey)