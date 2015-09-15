Malaysia to help arrange for Swiss to interview witnesses in 1MDB probe

ZURICH, Sept 15 Switzerland's federal prosecutor
said on Tuesday that Malaysia had agreed to arrange for Swiss
investigators to interview witnesses in their investigation of
alleged corruption and money laundering related to the Malaysian
state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
In a statement, Switzerland's Office of Attorney General
said that its chief, Michael Lauber, met on Tuesday with his
Malaysian counterpart, Tan Sri Dato Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, to
discuss "mutual cooperation" in the 1MDB case.
The statement said that the Swiss regarded Malaysian
cooperation as crucial to their ongoing inquiry.
Lauber is currently hosting a meeting in Zurich of the
International Prosecutors' Association.
The Swiss did not identify witnesses whose testimony they
formally requested Malaysian authorities to arrange.
Lauber's office said that it had already frozen assets
"amounting to several tens of millions of U.S.-dollars" in Swiss
bank accounts in connection with its probe.
It also said that on Aug. 14, it had opened criminal
proceedings against two 1MDB officials and other unknown persons
for corruption and suspected money laundering.
Investigations are based on two notifications of suspicious
transactions flagged by Switzerland's anti-money laundering
agency.
