Swiss freeze millions amid Malaysian 1MDB fund probe

ZURICH, Sept 2 Swiss authorities said on
Wednesday they had frozen funds in Swiss banks amid a probe into
people linked to Malaysia's troubled state investment fund,
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), on suspicion of corruption
and money laundering.
"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has
frozen assets amounting to several tens of millions of U.S.
dollars on Swiss bank accounts," an OAG spokeswoman said by
email in response to an enquiry.
"At this early stage of the procedure, the OAG is analysing
and consolidating evidence. The OAG is already in contact with
the Malaysian authorities. International cooperation with
foreign countries, in particular with Malaysia, will probably be
necessary to establish the facts," she added.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)