Malaysia's 1MDB says not contacted by foreign legal authorities

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 30 Malaysia's state-owned fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Saturday it has not
been contacted by foreign legal authorities on any matters
relating to the company.
1MDB's comments came in response to a statement by
Switzerland's chief prosecutor, who said he had formally asked
Malaysia for help with his probe into possible violations of
Swiss law by 1MDB, saying suspected misappropriations amounted
to about $4 billion.
1MDB said it "remains committed to fully cooperating with
any lawful authority and investigation, subject to advice from
the relevant domestic lawful authorities, and in accordance with
international protocols governing such matters."
