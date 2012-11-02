AirAsia X offering 790 million shares in Malaysian IPO

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 2 AirAsia X, the long haul arm
of Asia's budget carrier AirAsia Bhd, is offering up
to 790.12 million shares in an initial public offering (IPO) to
raise funds to expand its fleet and pay down debt, a draft
prospectus showed on Friday.
The IPO, expected to debut by January and to raise about
$250 million, is one of three listings worth $500 million that
AirAsia's founders, Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, will
kick off next year, helping to cement Malaysia as Asia's top IPO
destination.
AirAsia X said in the prospectus the offer represents up to
33.3 percent of its enlarged paid-up capital. Of this, 685.68
million shares, or 28.9 percent, will be offered to
institutional investors. The balance of 104.44 million shares,
or 4.4 percent, will be allocated to the retail tranche, AirAsia
X said.
Reuters reported in Sept. 21 that the company planned to
list on the Kuala Lumpur stock market in December or January in
an IPO expected to raise about $250 million.
Based on the IPO size of $250 million, the total 790.12
million shares could be worth $0.316 per share or 97 Malaysian
sen, according to Reuters calculations.
The company has given no information on pricing, the size of
the listing or a timeframe for the IPO.
AirAsia X's draft prospectus said it would use 21.5 percent
of the IPO proceeds for capital expenditures ranging from buying
spare parts to setting up new hubs. Another 55.1 percent would
be used to repay bank borrowings, 20.2 percent for working
capital and the balance for listing expenses.
The company said it hired CIMB as principal adviser for the
IPO. CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank
are the joint global coordinators.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, CIMB, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC,
Maybank and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners for the
institutional offering, according to AirAsia X.