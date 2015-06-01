UPDATE 1-Malaysia Airlines CEO says carrier "technically bankrupt", set to cut jobs, routes

(Adds CEO comments, restructuring details)
By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 The newly appointed chief
executive of loss-making Malaysia Airlines said on Monday the
carrier is "technically bankrupt", underlining the case for a
restructuring to cut a third of jobs, scrap some international
routes and review its long-haul fleet.
"We are technically bankrupt...the decline of performance
started long before the tragic events of 2014," Christoph
Mueller said, speaking at a news conference. Already squeezed
into years of losses by stiff regional competition, the carrier
was seriously affected last year by two separate jet disasters.
Mueller was making his first public appearance as CEO since
being hired last month by the carrier's owner, Malaysian state
fund Khazanah, to lead the restructuring. Khazanah, previously
the majority owner, took the airline private last year as part
of a 6 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.63 billion) plan aimed at
returning it to profit within three years.
The carrier on Monday said its new legal entity is Malaysia
Airlines Bhd (MAB), replacing the previous Malaysian Airline
System Bhd (MAS), with Mueller promising to unveil a full
corporate rebranding in future. The carrier also confirmed
previously disclosed plans to cut 6,000 jobs, shrinking its
workforce to 14,000, are now being implemented.
"We will remain a full service international carrier
connecting continents," Mueller said, adding that while some
international routes will go there were no plans to turn it into
a regional carrier. He also said there would be no cutbacks in
domestic network.
Capacity measures would include "reducing aircraft size on
certain routes, reducing frequency on certain routes, and
certain cases abandoning the route altogether," he said.
As part of the restructuring, the airline will review the
fleet of 13 Boeing Co 777-200ER jets it uses on some
long-haul routes, while planning to find buyers for two of six
Airbus Group A380 aircraft it currently operates on
flights to destinations like London. It plans to keep the
remainder of its fleet intact.
Before joining the Malaysian carrier, the 52-year-old German
national successfully restructured Ireland's state-backed Aer
Lingus and spearheaded a revamp at Lufthansa
. The executive told Reuters in an interview last week
that he was aiming for a much smaller network and fleet, as well
as a sharper focus on cost-cutting.
In its last earnings announcement as a public company, the
airline recorded its worst quarterly loss since late 2011 as
passenger numbers and yields dropped further after the loss of
the two jets.
Flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared
in March last year, in what has become one of the greatest
mysteries in aviation history. Last July, Flight MH17 was shot
down over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, and all 298
aboard were killed.
(Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)