Chinese sonar vessel to join search for missing Malaysian jet

SYDNEY Jan 29 China is set to join the
underwater search for a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet missing
for almost two years by providing a sonar-equipped vessel by the
end of February, Australia's deputy prime minister Warren Truss
said on Friday.
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared with 239 people
on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March
2014, sparking one of the greatest mysteries in aviation
history.
The Chinese vessel Dong Hai Jiu 101 was offered to Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull in November and will be deployed to
join search operations in the southern Indian Ocean, where the
plane is believed to have gone down in March 2014.
At the time, China valued its contribution to the search at
A$20 million ($14.2 million).
The Australian-led underwater search is one of the most
expensive ever conducted. An initial hunt along a rugged
60,000-sq km (23,000 sq miles) patch of sea floor off the coast
of Perth cost A$120 million but yielded no sign of the plane.
The presence of Dong Hai Jiu will take to four the number of
vessels scouring a search area that has been expanded to 120,000
square km (46,330 square miles) of ocean floor.
The vessel is expected to leave Singapore for Australia on
Jan. 31 and commence operations towards the end of February.
The sonar system onboard Dong Hai Jiu 101 will be operated
by Phoenix International Holdings and Hydrospheric Solutions.
Both companies have previous experience in the search for MH370.
Earlier this week, Australian authorities said they had lost
a deep-water sonar detector that was being used in the search.
A piece of the plane washed up on the French island of
Reunion in the Indian Ocean in July 2015 but no further trace
has been found.
On Saturday, a piece of suspected plane wreckage was found
off the east coast of southern Thailand but aviation experts and
Thai officials said it was unlikely to belong to MH370.
($1 = 1.4090 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)