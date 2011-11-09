AirAsia's Fernandes to start new premium airline-paper

BRIEF-HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9% passive stake in Twitter
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Malaysia's AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes will set up a new premium regional airline that will compete head-on with Qantas' upcoming RedQ full-service carrier, the Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday quoting unnamed sources.
The report said Fernandes' new full-service-carrier will likely be called Caterham Jet and has yet to be granted an operating licence by the Malaysian government although it has secured Bombardier CRJ aircraft.
The report quoted a source as saying that the airline will propose to the government that it operates from the Subang airport near Kuala Lumpur and is targeted to start operations in May 2012.
"Some of the proposed routes include Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore," said the unnamed source.
Fernandes, who is team principal of Formula One racing outfit Team Lotus, in April purchased British sportscar manufacturer Caterham Cars.
AirAsia and Fernandes were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
* HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud reports 4.9pct passive stake in twitter inc as of December 31, 2016
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The Chicago Stock Exchange has proposed a new speed bump that certain traders could bypass if they agree to strict trading obligations on the exchange aimed at making it easier for others to buy and sell stocks, according to a regulatory filing.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 5.94 percent passive stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkBxab] Further company coverage: