Malaysia Airlines may announce Boeing order this week - report

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 Malaysia Airlines may
announce a plane order of Boeing B737 MAX jets as early
as Wednesday, Business Times reported, as the airline eyes a
fleet expansion by adding long-range narrowbody aircraft.
The paper said on Monday Malaysia's national carrier may
place a plane order that could be up to half the size of a
similar deal by Vietjet Air, which purchased 100 Boeing 737 MAX
200 worth $11.3 billion at list price in May.
Malaysia Airlines declined to comment on the report but the
airline's Chief Executive, Peter Bellew, told the paper that the
airline was talking to Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier
.
"News should be confirmed next week. (We are) looking at new
and second-hand lease or buying the aircraft," he was quoted
telling the paper on Friday.
The airline has called a press conference on Wednesday.
Malaysia Airlines, which is owned by state-fund Khazanah
Nasional Bhd, has 56 Boeing 737s which have an
average age of 4.1 years according to airfleet.net.
There have been suggestions in the industry that Malaysia
Airlines is likely to look to replace some of these aircraft
post-2020 as part of the airline's new strategy to serve more
Asian routes out of Malaysia.
Malaysia Airlines, which is still trying to recover from
two disasters suffered in 2014 - the disappearance of flight
MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine
- could obtain the aircraft on lease to help it conserve cash,
analysts have said.
