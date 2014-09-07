State support for job cuts boosts prospects of latest Malaysia Airlines plan

| SINGAPORE, Sept 8
SINGAPORE, Sept 8 The plan to save Malaysia
Airlines (MAS) could succeed where past endeavours
have failed because the government has finally put politics
aside by agreeing to sweeping job cuts, people briefed on the
restructuring told Reuters.
The job cuts - if they are followed through - would mark a
departure from previous attempts to restructure the loss-making
airline, which has for years operated with bloated staff numbers
amid political pressure from unions.
Under the radical $1.9 billion overhaul unveiled last week,
MAS said it would shed nearly a third of its 20,000 workforce
after the airline was broadsided by two jet disasters this year.
Flight MH370 remains missing since it disappeared en route
to Beijing in March and MH17 was shot down over Ukraine in July.
"Unfortunately, it took two crashes to make the government
realise that sweeping changes were needed at MAS," said one of
the people. "With the job cuts, MAS finally has a plan that has
a chance of succeeding."
Both the sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
It is not the first time that MAS has announced a big job
cull. In 2006, as then chief executive Idris Jala returned MAS
to profitability by cutting costs, the airline announced that
6,500 jobs would go.
But those cuts were never implemented in full, partly due to
opposition from the main labor union, which has close ties to
the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party
of Prime Minister Najib Razak.
UMNO often uses state firms like MAS as a tool to reinforce
affirmative action policies favouring majority ethnic Malays
over other races, a strategy that has helped keep it in power.
MAS has failed to turn a profit since 2010. One of the
sources said that the union's ties to UMNO turned job cuts into
an "unsurmountable political decision".
"The management were frustrated. They could not do
anything," he added. "After MH370 and MH17, and with Khazanah
planning to spend six billion ringgit of taxpayer money, the
mandate is there."
The leader of the biggest MAS union declined to comment in
detail on the latest plans for job cuts.
State investment fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the
majority shareholder in MAS, is spearheading the restructuring,
which will also see the airline delisted from the local exchange
by the end of the year.
Khazanah said it would invest in "re-skilling" those who
lose jobs and pledged to set up a panel to improve often rocky
relations between unions and management.
HIGHER FARES, SMALLER COMPANY
While a leaner workforce is key to turning the airline
around, Khazanah has said the success of the restructuring plan
also hinges on several other factors, including reducing MAS'
network and fleet, and improving fare pricing.
The sources said MAS was likely to replace its ageing,
fuel-guzzling fleet of Boeing 777 with newer Airbus
A330s and the A350s to maintain medium-haul services,
particularly within Asia.
The airline could also sell its six Airbus A380s, which it
uses on services to London, Paris and Sydney, to stem the losses
it makes on operating these jumbo jets.
"If they keep the six A380s, then I'm convinced they will
never make money. In my view, that's the single biggest obstacle
for them to make the yields positive," said Shukor Yusof, an
analyst at Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.
MAS is also expected to increase aircraft utilisation rates
and staff productivity, which would help boost revenue while
keeping a lid on costs, under Khazanah's plan.
Khazanah wants MAS' cost per average seat kilometre (CASK),
an industry metric for cost efficiency, to be within 15 percent
of low-cost carriers, on par with Gulf airlines like Emirates,
and below regional competitors like Singapore Airlines Ltd
and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.
Another way to boost revenue would be to stop dumping fares
in the market, the sources said. MAS has recently adopted a
strategy of pricing fares way below their competitors to
increase passenger numbers at the expense of profitability.
One of the sources, however, said MAS has to be careful
about raising fares too fast.
"Yes, MAS needs help and a lot of work. It will lose any
remaining competitive advantage very quickly if the change
happens too quickly," he added.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)