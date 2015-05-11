Malaysia Airlines agrees new catering contracts to cut costs

KUALA LUMPUR May 11 Malaysia Airlines
on Monday sealed two cheaper and shorter catering
agreements with Brahim's Holdings Bhd, as the national
carrier looks to cut costs in its restructuring drive.
The separate contracts covering wide-body and narrow-body
planes are expected to save the carrier 20-25 percent in
catering costs compared with the previous agreement, and are set
to run for an initial five years, the firm said in a statement.
The contracts, which begin on a transitional basis from May
10 with full terms taking effect by Sept. 1, allows for a
five-year renewal -- subject to strict conditions for Brahim's
to adhere to. The previous contract was for 25 years.
"Overall, the new catering agreements provide for a strict
service level agreement and key performance indicators to be
adhered to, considerably improved pricing, non-exclusivity and a
shortened tenure, compared with the previous catering
agreement," Malaysia Airlines said.
Last week, new CEO Christoph Mueller warned employees in an
internal email of impending cost cuts that the airline needed as
it had been spending 20 percent more than its rivals, and that
this year would be challenging as a strong U.S. dollar mitigated
the benefit of lower jet fuel prices.
The carrier is seeking to emerge as a new company by July 1,
hoping to put behind it the hit to both brand and profits from
last year's disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down
of flight MH17 over war-torn Ukraine.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Mark Potter)