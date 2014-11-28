Malaysia Airlines posts worst quarterly loss since end-2011

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Malaysia Airlines reported
on Friday its worst quarterly loss since late 2011, as passenger
numbers and yields dropped further after the loss of two jets in
separate incidents this year.
In a filing to the stock exchange, Malaysian Airline System
Bhd (MAS) said its third-quarter net loss widened to
576.1 million ringgit ($170.39 million) from 375.4 million
ringgit in the same period a year earlier. This is the worst
quarterly loss for the airline since October-December 2011.
The results are the last for MAS as a public company and
underscore the challenges its majority shareholder, state fund
Khazanah Nasional Bhd, faces in restructuring the
company when it takes it private later this year.
MAS' business was devastated this year by the disappearance
of Flight MH370 in March and the shooting down of Flight MH17
over Ukraine in July.
(1 US dollar = 3.3810 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui;
Additional Reporting By Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE; Editing by
Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)