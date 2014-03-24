Australia still analysing French images in Malaysia jetliner search

| SYDNEY, March 24
SYDNEY, March 24 Australian authorities said on
Monday they are still examining French radar images showing
potential floating debris and have not yet shifted the search
for a missing Malaysian jetliner in the southern Indian Ocean
further north to look for the objects.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said its
search area continued to be defined by a U.S. satellite image of
two floating objects to frame a search area some 2,500 km (1,550
miles) southwest of Perth.
The AMSA is leading the international search along a
southern arc for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which
vanished on March 8 with 239 people on board.
The U.S. imagery was bolstered by a Chinese satellite image
showing potential debris in the same region, centering the
search for wreckage of the Boeing 777 jetliner south of
the equator.
The French images, however, were taken some 850 km (530
miles) north of the current search area.
"We only recently got this information and we are still
examining it," an AMSA spokeswoman told Reuters by telephone,
declining to say when the authority had received the images.
She also said she had no further information about how they
were discovered.
Malaysian authorities reported receiving the images on
Sunday and passing them on to Australia.
Maps released by the AMSA on Monday show two neighbouring
search areas in the southern Indian Ocean, contradicting earlier
comments by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss that
the search area had been expanded north to take into account the
French sighting.
"We are taking it into account but at this stage we are
still focused on the same search area," the AMSA spokeswoman
said. "We are taking every bit of information seriously and
examining it and cross-referencing it with every other bit of
information."
Two Chinese military aircraft, two Australian P3 Orions and
two ultra-long range civilian jets are en route to the search
site. Another ultra-long range jet, a US Navy P8 Poseidon and
two Japanese P3 Orions are due to depart later on Monday.
Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than
an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a scheduled flight
to Beijing.
(Editing by Paul Tait)