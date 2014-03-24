版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 24日 星期一 17:51 BJT

New objects spotted in Malaysia jet search - Australia PM

SYDNEY, March 24 An Australian aircraft scouring the southern Indian Ocean for signs of a Malaysia Airlines jet missing for more than two weeks has spotted two new objects, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday.

Abbott told parliament an Australian naval vessel was near where the objects, one circular and greenish grey in colour and the second orange and rectangular, had been seen and hoped to be able to recover them soon.

A Chinese search aircraft earlier reported seeing several different objects but a U.S. navy aircraft failed to find them. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Nick Macfie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐