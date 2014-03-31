版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 31日 星期一 08:38 BJT

Australian PM says not putting time limit on hunt for missing Malaysian plane

SYDNEY, March 31 Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Monday there was no time limit on the hunt for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, missing for more than three weeks in the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board.

"I'm certainly not putting a time limit on it," Abbott told reporters at Pearce airbase in Perth. "We can keep searching for quite some time to come and we will keep searching for quite some time to come."

"The intensity of our search and the magnitude of operations is increasing, not decreasing," he said.

A total of 20 aircraft and ships will be scouring the remote seas off the Australian southwest coast on Monday for the Boeing 777 that went missing on March 8 with 227 passengers and 12 crew.

(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐