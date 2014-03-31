Australian PM says not putting time limit on hunt for missing Malaysian plane

SYDNEY, March 31 Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott said on Monday there was no time limit on the hunt for
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, missing for more than
three weeks in the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board.
"I'm certainly not putting a time limit on it," Abbott told
reporters at Pearce airbase in Perth. "We can keep searching for
quite some time to come and we will keep searching for quite
some time to come."
"The intensity of our search and the magnitude of operations
is increasing, not decreasing," he said.
A total of 20 aircraft and ships will be scouring the remote
seas off the Australian southwest coast on Monday for the Boeing
777 that went missing on March 8 with 227 passengers and
12 crew.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Paul Tait)