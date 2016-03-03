RPT-UPDATE 3-Australia to test debris found two years after Malaysian jet disappeared

(Repeat story published on Thursday)
* Metre-long piece of metal found between Mozambique and
Madagascar
* Debris being sent to Australia for testing
* Malaysian official says "high possibility" it from 777 jet
* Families urge officials to concentrate search in same area
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, March 3 A piece of debris found off the
southeast African coast that could be from a missing Malaysia
Airlines flight is being sent to Australia for testing,
officials said on Thursday, two years after the plane carrying
239 people disappeared.
A white, metre-long chunk of metal was found off the coast
of Mozambique earlier this week by a U.S. adventurer who has
been carrying out an independent search for Malaysia Airlines
flight MH370.
The debris will be tested by officials in Australia, with
help from Malaysian authorities and representatives of
manufacturer Boeing Co.
"It is too early to speculate on the origin of the debris at
this stage," Australian Minister for Infrastructure and
Transport Darren Chester told parliament.
However, the piece was found in "a location consistent with
drift modelling commissioned by the Australian Transport Safety
Bureau", he said.
Chester's comments added to a fresh sense of optimism after
Malaysia's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, said on Wednesday
there was a "high possibility" the metal chunk belonged to a 777
jet, the same type of aircraft as MH370.
Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239
passengers and crew on board shortly after taking off from Kuala
Lumpur bound for Beijing.
It is believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean and an
initial search of a 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq miles) area of sea
floor has been extended to another 60,000 sq km.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he had
"noted" the report about the new possible piece of debris.
"We will closely track the development of the situation, and
maintain close contact with relevant sides. We will also work
with relevant countries to make great efforts to continue the
search work for MH370," he told reporters in Beijing.
A piece of the plane's wing washed up on the French Indian
Ocean island of Reunion, on the other side of Madagascar, in
July 2015.
Voice370, a group representing families of those on board
the missing plane, said the discovery meant the search must
focus on the coastlines of Mozambique and Madagascar.
"Debris fields, though subject to some degree of dispersal
by the elements, generally tend to make landfall in close
proximity," the group said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff in KUALA LUMPUR and
Jessica Macy Yu in BEIJING; Editing by Nick Macfie)