版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 14日 星期一 12:17 BJT

Australia will soon deploy autonomous underwater vehicle in search for Malaysia plane

SYDNEY, April 14 The head of the Australian agency supervising the search for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane said on Monday that an autonomous underwater vehicle would soon be deployed, moving the search underwater after nearly six weeks of fruitless searching. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐