China says no sign yet missing Malaysian jet entered its territory

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
BEIJING, March 19 China has not yet found any sign a missing Malaysian Airlines jet entered in its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said on Wednesday.
Hong made the comments at a daily news briefing.
Investigations into the mystery of the missing Malaysian aircraft appeared to be at a deadlock, with no conclusive evidence yet of foul play and doubts surfacing about whether nations would share military tracking data that could show where the plane may have headed. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.