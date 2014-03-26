版本:
China special envoy urges "unremitting efforts" over missing plane

BEIJING, March 26 China's special envoy to Malaysia, Zhang Yesui, called on Wednesday for "unremitting efforts" over the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, state news agency Xinhua said.

Zhang, who is also China's vice foreign minister, met Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak earlier in the day, according to Xinhua.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Zhang to consult with the Malaysian government over the missing plane, Xinhua said. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee)
