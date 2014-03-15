版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 15日 星期六 16:31 BJT

China demands Malaysia give more accurate information on plane

BEIJING, March 15 China's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was demanding that Malaysia keep providing more thorough and accurate information about a Malaysia Airlines flight that was on its way to Beijing when it disappeared a week ago.

China is also asking Malaysia to get more countries involved in the search, and that China will ask for other relevant countries to help look for the plane, the ministry said in a statement.

Investigators believe someone aboard the airliner deliberately shut off its communications and tracking systems, turned the plane around and flew for nearly seven hours after it vanished, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier on Saturday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐