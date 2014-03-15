China demands Malaysia give more accurate information on plane

BEIJING, March 15 China's foreign ministry said
on Saturday it was demanding that Malaysia keep providing more
thorough and accurate information about a Malaysia Airlines
flight that was on its way to Beijing when it disappeared a week
ago.
China is also asking Malaysia to get more countries involved
in the search, and that China will ask for other relevant
countries to help look for the plane, the ministry said in a
statement.
Investigators believe someone aboard the airliner
deliberately shut off its communications and tracking systems,
turned the plane around and flew for nearly seven hours after it
vanished, Prime Minister Najib Razak said earlier on Saturday.