UPDATE 1-China rules out hijack, attack by Chinese passengers on Malaysian jet

BEIJING, March 18 There is no evidence Chinese
passengers were involved in a hijack or terror attack on a
Malaysia Airlines flight that vanished 10 days ago,
state media quoted China's ambassador to Malaysia as saying on
Tuesday.
Ambassador Huang Huikang told Chinese reporters that Beijing
had carried out a detailed investigation of the Chinese
passengers and could rule out their involvement, state
television said on one of its official microblogs.
Huang said a lot of the information involved criminal
matters which was "not suitable to publicise" but gave no other
details.
"The probe into the incident's cause is not suitable to be
conducted in a high-profile way," he said.
No trace of flight MH370 has been found since it vanished
soon after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing early
on March 8 with 239 passengers and crew on board.
About two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese.
Huang said there were multiple reasons for the confusion and
rumours about what had happened to the aircraft, including
Malaysia's "lack of experience".
A search of unprecedented scale involving 26 countries is
under way, covering an area stretching from the shores of the
Caspian Sea in the north to deep in the southern Indian Ocean.