China demands Malaysia provide information on missing plane

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
BEIJING, March 25 China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was demanding Malaysia provide all information and evidence about a missing Malaysian jet after the country's prime minister said it crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.
"China has already been informed by Malaysia of this announcement, and we are paying great attention," the ministry said in a statement.
"China has already demanded that Malaysia further provides all information and evidence about how it reached this conclusion," it said, adding that China hoped search efforts continued. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017