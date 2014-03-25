UPDATE 1-Chinese relatives of missing jet passengers protest against Malaysia

(Adds details, quotes)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING, March 25 Angry relatives of Chinese
passengers aboard a missing Malaysia Airlines plane
protested on Tuesday outside the Malaysian Embassy, demanding an
explanation from the airline and accusing the government in
Kuala Lumpur of "cheating" them.
Dozens of family members chanted "Malaysian government has
cheated us" and "Malaysia, return our relatives" as they marched
peacefully and held banners. Police formed a human wall outside
the embassy, preventing them from getting close to the building.
The relatives held signs that said: "MH 370, Don't let us
wait too long!" and "1.3 billion people are waiting to greet the
plane". They wore matching t-shirts that said: "Best of luck to
MH370, return home safely."
"We've waited for 18 days and still, you make us wait. How
long are we supposed to hang on?" a woman surnamed Zhang told
Reuters.
Photographs posted by Chinese media showed protesters
holding banners that said: "Malaysia Airlines! You owe us an
explanation."
An Malaysian embassy official told Reuters by telephone that
"we are still handling this matter, and have yet to release any
information publicly".
Earlier, a statement from family members had denounced the
Kuala Lumpur government and its national carrier as
"executioners".
The emotions displayed by the relatives underscore a
spreading backlash in China against Malaysia, a destination that
had always been popular with Chinese tourists heading for the
tropics, but whose government is now seen by many Chinese as
having badly mishandled the crisis.
Most of those on board the scheduled Kuala Lumpur to Beijing
flight were Chinese.
CRASHED IN INDIAN OCEAN
Early on Tuesday, just hours after Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said the plane had crashed in the Indian Ocean, an
unidentified family member read out a statement at the Beijing
hotel where many of the relatives of those on board were
staying, denouncing the airline, the Malaysian government and
military for "constantly trying to delay, hide and cover up the
truth".
It was "an attempt to deceive the families of the passengers
and an attempt to deceive the people of the world", said the
statement, which was later posted on a Chinese microblog by the
"Malaysia Airlines MH370 Family Committee".
In a later statement, the families said they would head to
the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing to "protest, seek the truth and
the return of their family members".
The families, in a statement, said they would "take all
possible means" to pursue the "unforgivable guilt" of the
airline, the Malaysian government and the military.
"These despicable acts have not only fooled and devastated
physically and mentally the families of our 154 Chinese
passengers, at the same time they have also misled and delayed
the rescue operation, wasted a lot of manpower, material
resources and lost the most precious time for the rescue
efforts," the unidentified family member told reporters.
"If our 154 loved ones on board have lost their precious
lives on the plane because of this, then Malaysia Airlines, the
Malaysia government and the Malaysia military are the real
executioners who have killed our loved ones."
Bad weather and rough seas on Tuesday forced the suspension
of the search for any wreckage of the missing plane, which
officials are now sure crashed in the remote Indian Ocean off
Australia with the loss of all 239 people on board.
On Monday night, there were hysterical scenes at the hotel,
with some of the relatives wailing and being carried out on
stretchers.
Malaysia Airlines has promised to take the relatives to
Australia, the focal point of the search.
Australian Defence Minister David Johnston said Prime
Minister Tony Abbott wanted to help the families, the majority
of whom are from China.
"I know the prime minister is very, very concerned that we
extend every possible courtesy," Johnston told Fairfax radio.
"They have had an emotional rollercoaster for two weeks, my
heart goes out to them. We will do everything we can to give
them some semblance of closure, in what we now know is a very
serious disaster."
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Joseph Campbell and Li
Hui in BEIJING and Jane Wardell in SYDNEY; Writing by Sui-Lee
Wee; Editing by Alex Richardson)