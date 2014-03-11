CIA director says cannot rule out terrorism on Malaysia plane

WASHINGTON, March 11 The director of the Central
Intelligence Agency said on Tuesday intelligence officials could
not rule out terrorism as a factor in the disappearance of a
Malaysian Airlines plane.
"You cannot discount any theory, " CIA Director John Brennan
said during rare public comments in Washington.
A massive search operation for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing
777-200ER has so far found no trace of the aircraft or the 239
passengers and crew since it was reported missing on Saturday.
The head of international police agency Interpol said on
Tuesday he did not believe the disappearance of a Malaysia
Airlines plane at the weekend was a terrorist
incident.
Brennan, asked about the plane at a Council on Foreign
Relations event, said terrorism could not yet be ruled out.